A camera flies over Central Park until it stops at the Plaza hotel. There, Woody Allen, always reluctant to talk to journalists, He gave a press conference on August 18, 1992 to defend himself against allegations of sexual abuse of his daughter Dylan, who was then seven years old. His union with Mia Farrow (they never married or lived together) had exploded a few months before when the actress discovered erotic photos – “typical of the magazine ‘Hustler'”, according to affirms – of her adopted daughter of 20 Soon-Yi years taken by Allen. The first images of the documentary ‘Allen v. Farrow ‘, which HBO premieres in Spain this Monday, are then introduced into the idyllic landscape of Frog Hollow, the country house in Connecticut where the alleged violation occurred. There, the numerous offspring of the actress (14 children between biological and adopted) have been in contact with nature, while Allen, inveterate urbanite, only went to visit from time to time.

“It took me so long to accept that you can love someone and be afraid of him”, Dylan Farrow confesses, who today is 35 years old and a four-year-old girl. Kirby Dick and Amy Zering, two Emmy-winning directors and Oscar nominees thanks to ‘The Invisible War’, a documentary about rape in the US Army, give the voice for four one-hour episodes to the filmmaker’s daughter and Mia Farrow. “There is a lot of misinformation in this case, only the tip of the iceberg has emerged,” says Dylan, who shows family photos from which Allen’s figure has been cut out. Home videos reveal dream mansions and trips to Venice by private jet. The first time the author of ‘Manhattan’ appears is swimming in a pool and hugging little Dylan. “It’s my fault, I brought this guy to my family,” laments Mia Farrow. “Everyone loves Woody Allen, nobody could believe it. I couldn’t believe it.

Is Woody Allen a pedophile or Mia Farrow lies and, driven by resentment, has her daughter believe that she was raped by her father? The documentary renounces any type of journalistic objectivity and takes sides from the beginning with the ex-wife of André Previn and Frank Sinatra. A final sign informs that neither the director nor Soon-Yi (they have been together since 1992, married in 1997 and have two adopted children) have wanted to participate. Dick and Zering choose to include excerpts from the memoir ‘About nothing’ read by the director himself in the audiobook version. A volume that Ronan Farrow, who has a contract with HBO for the creation of documentaries, managed to prevent Hachette from publishing in the United States last year. It matters little that the judges in two judicial investigations and medical analyzes have concluded that he did not touch the girl. In the era of #MeToo, the author of ‘Annie Hall’ has seen how his last two films have not achieved distribution in his country, where he has become a plague.

The film jumps from the happy days at Elaine’s, the New York bistro where Michael Caine introduced them, to Allen’s obsession with little Dylan, showering her with gifts and hugging her without pause. Two friends of Mia Farrow and her sister claim to have witnessed the harassment. “He was always chasing me” remembers Dylan, who also draws the uncomfortable image of his father’s thumb stuck in his mouth. The documentary assures without any proof that at the age of five the girl went to therapy for her shyness and that she said she kept “a secret.” It is also claimed that Allen went to a psychologist in 1990 because his behavior with his daughter was “inappropriately intense”, an extreme that the custody trial concluded was a lie. The director is portrayed as a sick man who, however, the world admires and reveres. Dylan reveals that she only had one boyfriend in high school for three weeks and Farrow blames the filmmaker for not having returned to work as an actress in the United States. After the Golden Globe of honor to the director in 2014, Ronan Farrow managed to get some actors to deny having worked under him. Penelope Cruz and Woody Allen appear thanking him.

The film’s idyllic portrayal of the Farrow family also draws on the humanitarian work of the actress and the brilliant journalistic career of Ronan, the man who landed producer Harvey Weinstein. However, the family history of John Farrow and Maureen O’Sullivan’s daughter is missing, as Allen describes in his memoirs: “Of his three brothers and three sisters, one committed suicide, another ended up in the asylum and a third went to prison for molesting the children.” Nor does Farrow’s mistreatment and punishments of his offspring appear, endorsed by his son Moses in a letter two years ago. A schizoid coexistence that does not resemble the one drawn by Dylan and Ronan, the only biological son of both born in 1987, who took off the name with which he was baptized, Satchel. Without going any further, Allen accuses the actress of sleeping naked with Ronan until the little one was 11 years old. “I don’t know what the anthropologists would say about that, but I imagine what the boys would say at the billiards,” he quips in ‘About nothing’. And he takes stock in a brutal way: “How do you understand that two of your adopted children committed suicide, a third almost imitated them, while another daughter died of AIDS at age thirty alone in a hospital on Christmas morning?”

Despite its lack of rigor, ‘Allen v. Farrow ‘has managed to mislead the American media against the director again, seeking funding in Europe for her 51st film. With Mia Farrow devoted to her humanitarian work in Africa, Dylan Farrow’s face cannot hide her sadness despite seeing her play with her daughter in the last images of the documentary. She appears as the main victim of a war that has lasted almost thirty years.