Singer Mia Boyka says she loves the 90s because of the gangsters and bright fashion

Singer Maria Boyko, known as Mia Boyka, told why she romanticizes the period of the 90s in Russian history. She spoke about this reported in an interview with the portal 5tv.ru.

According to the artist, who was born in 1997, she has an ambiguous attitude towards the period of her growing up.

“My idea is slightly romanticized. The 1990s are bandits, something tough, serious. But, at the same time, bright fashion, makeup, fashionable girls,” Boyko said.

