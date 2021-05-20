Representative of actors in one of the most reputable agencies in Spain, Borja de la Vega makes his directorial debut with a tough drama starring four of his represented. Bruna Cusí Y Ricardo Gomez They are two brothers marked by a traumatic childhood who lick their wounds in a farmhouse accompanied by their respective partners (Joe Manjon Y Eneko Sagardoy). The shadow of an abusive father flies over this piece of camera shot in two unique locations, the house and a beach, whose atmosphere becomes rarefied with the appearance of the character of Manjón, a sort of angel of the Pasolinian ‘Theorem’ who plays to provoke and destabilize with his toxic masculinity.

‘Once upon a time in Queens’

An Asian American boy dreams of playing in the NBA, while his parents prefer him to compete as a professional in China. Eddie Huang, a media character in the US, makes his debut in the feature with a story about racism and the American dream.

Swedish director Magnus von Horn competed at Cannes with the portrait of a Polish fitness influencer whose life is exposed to his hundreds of thousands of followers. A fiction that could perfectly be real to reflect on intimacy.

‘Holy Land. The last pilgrim ‘

From the creators of ‘Fátima, the last mystery’ comes another sample of religious cinema, with a family in crisis that travels to Bethlehem to find peace.