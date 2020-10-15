Tech company Xiaomi is going to launch its two smartphones MI10 and MI10T in India today. The company will launch both smartphones through a life event. A live stream of the event can be seen by going on Twitter on the company’s YouTube. This virtual event will start at 12 noon. You can also visit Xiaomi’s official page on Twitter to stay connected with the rest of the updates. Earlier this month, the company has already launched the MI10 series in Europe. But potentially the company will only launch MI10 and MI10T in India.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi’s Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro 20 come with 6.67-inch DotDisplay, 9 aspect ratios, Full HD + resolution, 450nits brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The Mi 10T comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage combinations. The Pro version comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and a combination of storage. Both phones have different camera specifications. The Mi 10T’s triple-rear camera setup features a 64-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

The Pro version comes with a 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come with a 20-megapixel in-display front camera. Other common features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, Wi-Fi 6, dual-SIM support and multi-functional NFC. Mi 10T Pro comes in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver and Aurora Blue color options. Its starting price will be around Rs 51,700. The Mi 10T comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options. Its starting price can be Rs 43000.