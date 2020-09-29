Xiaomi today launched many more products at its Smarter Living 2021 event with Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart band 5. Here we are telling you about the two biggest launches of this event i.e. Mi Watch Revolve and Smart Band 5. So let’s know in detail about the feature and price of both these gadgets.This is a great smartwatch. Its price is Rs 10,999, but till Diwali, the company is offering it a special offer for a discount of one thousand rupees i.e. Rs 9,999. It can be purchased from Xiaomi stores, mi.com and Amazon India. Coming in midnight black and chrome silver color options, this watch has a 1.39 inch AMOLED display. It comes with 112 watch faces.

Its straps are also available in different colors. Corning Gorilla Glass Protection is also given in this watch revolve with Always-on display feature. Firstbeat Motion algorithm has been used to monitor sports and mental wellness. VO2 Max has been given in it to check the user’s entire fitness level. This watch waterproof comes with built-in GPS, it has 10 sports modes.

Mi Smart Band 5

Xiaomi has launched its Smart Band 5 at a price of Rs 2,499. Talking about the feature, the Mi Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of 450 nits. Smart Band 5 comes with unlimited watch face. Its special thing is that users can also customize them. Band straps are available in five color options.

With this band the company introduces magnetic charging. With this help, the band can be charged without removing the strap. The band offers 11 sports modes. It also has an auto-detection feature to monitor specific physical activity. Mi Band 5 which comes with PAI also has MiFit app. With the help of this, users can also track their fitness activity by adding any of their friends.