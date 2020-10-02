Mumbai Indians (MI) will hold the upper hand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday with the explosive batting order and the presence of superb bowlers from the last over. The Sunrisers’ troubles have been exacerbated by the injury to chief pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Injury, who is suspected of playing in the upcoming matches. Bhuvneshwar could not bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday due to a hamstring strain after putting the yorker on the first ball of the 19th over. The match will be played from 3:30 pm.

Bhuvi playing doubtful

Bhuvi went out of the field with the help of physio. Mumbai Indians, who are at the top of the table, will try to play more big shots on the small ground in Sharjah in the absence of this experienced bowler. The boundary of the Sharjah Plain is smaller than that of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has scored 170 runs in four matches and he is running in a great rhythm. He has the ability to demolish any bowling.

Mumbai will be worried about this

The form of opener Quinton de Kock is worrying, but Suryakumar Yadav would like to turn his start into a big innings. The biggest positive for the defending champions is that their middle order is in excellent rhythm. Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kairan Pollard are expert in playing big shots effortlessly. Hardik and Pollard can easily make big shots in the Sharjah ground. The bowlers of the team performed brilliantly in the last match against Kings XI Punjab and the team would not like to change it. Experienced fast bowlers are getting good support from spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

Many Teesamar Khan in Hyderabad too

The Sunrisers are also strong after their seven-run win over CSK. His young players performed brilliantly in this match. This will ease the pressure on the senior players and the team management will hope that captain David Warner, Johnny Bairstow and Manish Pandey will contribute well with the bat. Kane Williamson will be expected to strengthen the middle order. If the senior players of the team score runs, then youth like Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad will be able to play freely.

Rashid and Natarajan dependent SRH

If Bhuvneshwar Kumar fails to recover from injury, Yorker specialist T Natarajan and other left-arm pacer Khalil Ahmed and star spinner Rashid Khan will be burdened. Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul may get a chance to replace Bhubaneswar.

Possible teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Riddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep , Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattison, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Karen Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLegan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult. The match will be played at 3:30 pm Indian time.