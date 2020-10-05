In the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the in-form Mumbai Indians, it will be a tough challenge for the Rajasthan Royals and they can make changes in the playing XI to get their campaign going. is. The Royals’ performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been disappointing after making a terrific start to the batsmen’s assisted pitch in Sharjah. They could not repeat the first two match form.

Read- IPL: Big shock to Delhi and Hyderabad, match winners bowler of both teams out

Mumbai, on the other hand, have performed brilliantly in the last two matches and topped the table based on a better run average than Delhi Capitals by six points. After the loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over, the defending champions team made a stunning comeback to beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. The best thing for Mumbai is that she has not depended on one player and all her players contributed on time.

IPL DC vs RCB: how Shreyas Iyer will stop Virat Kohli returning to form, see possible playing XI

Captain Rohit Sharma is also in great form while Quintone Dickock returns to form. Kieron Pollard is playing well while Ishaan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are also proving to be match winners. In the last match, Krunal Pandya has also done well. The pace bowlers James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Bold have shown great performances. On the other hand, the Royals are badly missing England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will be available only after 11 October after completing the quarantine.

The poor form of Jos Buttler (47 runs in three matches) and Jaidev Unadkat (one wicket in four matches) have badly hurt the team. Young Ryan Pollen has not been able to walk either. In such a situation, captain Steve Smith can give a chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal by keeping him out. In the bowling, Unadkat has not been able to walk in powerplays or death overs, which has increased the pressure on Tom Curren and Joffra Archer. Smith can field Varun Aaron or Karthik Tyagi in these situations.



Teams …

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattison, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLeanagan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Osane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curren, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi, Jofra Archer.