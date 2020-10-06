The Rajasthan Royals, who have lost two consecutive matches after making a great debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, are expected to change the team. Captain Steve Smith made some changes to his team for the match against Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith before the match against Mumbai Indians, “After a good start in the tournament, the last two matches were not according to our plan. Although I think T20 cricket happens sometimes. We were shocked by the opposition teams on both occasions. “

Steve Smith, who played innings of 69 and 50 runs in the first two matches, has been able to score only eight runs in the last two matches. He said, “Hopefully I will be able to score some runs in the Mumbai match. I have failed in both the previous matches. “Rajasthan have high hopes from opener Jose Butler. However, Butler has managed only 47 runs in the last three matches and has failed to give the team a big start. The experienced batsman Robin Uthatpa of the last team He has scored only 33 runs in four innings. His form is a matter of concern. Apart from him, the bat of young batsman Ryan Parag has also been silent.

In such a situation, Smith can give a chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal by keeping them out. If this happens, Yashswi Jaiswal can get down to open with Butler. Smith himself will come to bat in the middle order so that the team can be strengthened.

Bowling of Rajasthan in death overs remains a matter of concern. The bad form of Jaydev Unadkat (one wicket in four matches) has overwhelmed the team. This has increased the pressure on Tom Curren and Jofra Archer. Smith can field Varun Aaron or Karthik Tyagi in these situations.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals suffered a severe blow, injury caused star player to drop out

IPL 2020: Stokes upset due to UAE, Rajasthan Royals may face problems