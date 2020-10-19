Mayank Agarwal is a great player for Kings XI Punjab. He is included in the list of batsmen scoring the most runs this season. Apart from being a great batsman, Agarwal is also a very good fielder. On Sunday, he made a lot of headlines by stopping Kieron Pollard’s shot in the second super over.Sunday was a special day for cricket lovers. There were a total of three super overs in two matches. The first match was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The result of this match came from a super over with KKR winning. After this, the match of Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians went one step further. The first super over was also tied after the score was tied in this match. The result of the match came from the second super over.

Both teams scored a score of 176 and both scored 5-5 in the first super over. After this the match went to the second super over where Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal gave the team a memorable victory.

That fielding of Aggarwal

Mumbai Indians had the last ball of batting in the second super over. Chris Jordan off Kieron Pollard blasted deep mid-wicket. At one point it seemed that the ball was going over the boundary line. Aggarwal, who was standing on the boundary, leaped into the air and threw the ball into the ground. Mumbai ran and completed two runs and thus Agarwal saved four runs.



The commentators were also surprised to see this fielding of Aggarwal. Finally Mumbai scored 11 runs in their second super over. If Agarwal did not field, Mumbai could have scored 15 runs. Agarwal and Gayle achieved the target of 12 runs with two balls left. Gayle hit a six off the very first ball of Trent Boult’s over. After this, one run scored on the next ball. Agarwal led Punjab to victory by hitting two fours on the next two balls.