Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in the match held at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. But this match was recorded in the history books. This was the first match in which a second super over was played to produce the result after a super over tie. Mumbai Indians scored 176 for 6 wickets batting first. After this, Kings XI Punjab scored the same score.Jasprit Bumrah, known for his fast and accurate yorker, bowled brilliantly. Bumrah dismissed Nicholas Pooran on the first second ball and KLW to LBW on the last ball of the over. Punjab’s team could score just 5 runs in the super over. This match was going to be very difficult for Kings XI. But Mohammed Shami demonstrated his experience. He did not let the strong pair of Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma score 6 runs. Mumbai needed two runs to win on the last ball but a super over was also tied after Quinton de Kock was run out for a second run.

Second super over

After this, Mumbai sent Karen Pollard and Hardik Pandya to bat in the second super over. Chris Jordan handled the ball for Punjab. Mumbai’s score was 9 runs off five balls. Kieran Pollard had hit fours and Jordan helped Mumbai by throwing two wides. Pollard made a great shot on the last ball. It seemed that the ball was going for six runs over the deep midwicket boundary but Mayank Agarwal jumped into the air and prevented the ball from crossing the boundary. His effort scored four runs in Mumbai’s account. Mumbai scored 11 runs in the second super over.

Gayle-Agarwal’s power for Punjab

Punjab had a target of 12 runs in the second super over. This time Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal landed at the crease. Mumbai relied on veteran Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult to throw the last over of the innings. But the ‘Universal Boss’ loosened the trent bolt on the first ball with a six. Bolt tried to return by throwing the next ball bouncer and scored just one.



Now five runs off four balls were required. On the third ball, Mayank Agarwal hit the covers off the covers. He stood in his place and taking advantage of the length ball missed sent him across the covers boundary. The next ball was on wickets. Bolt missed the yorker but not Agarwal. He sent a full toss to the mid-wicket boundary for four runs.

Rules changed after World Cup final

In the 50-over World Cup final last year, England and New Zealand went into a super over after a tie. But coincidentally he also got tied. After this, England was declared the winner on the basis of the ICC putting more boundaries according to the old rule. This rule was severely criticized. After this, the ICC decided to have the Super Over also in case of a tie, until a clear winner is made.