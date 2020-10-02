Record four-time champion Mumbai Indians made a comeback by beating Kings XI Punjab in their third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is her second win in 4 matches in the tournament, due to which she has reached the top in the points table (based on run rate).

In this match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians scored 191 runs for 4 wickets thanks to captain Rohit Sharma (70), Kairan Pollard (47 *) and Hardik Pandya (30 *). In response, the Punjab team could only manage 143 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Read, ‘Hitman’ Rohit’s blast, Mumbai on top in point table defeating Punjab

Rohit scored 70 runs off 45 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes. At the same time, Pollard scored an unbeaten 47 in his stormy innings of 20 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes, while Hardik Pandya scored 30 not out off 11 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Pollard and Hardik added 67 not out for the 5th wicket.

Pollard becomes man of the match

Pollard was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant innings. He said after the win, ‘It feels good. Obviously we lost the last game, so we wanted to come back. We had scored 100 runs after 15 overs, so there was a need to increase the run rate then.



He said, ‘Try to analyze the game. We knew we had a few overs for the spinners, and we could register a win against them. It was nice to see Hardik Pandya playing in the best style. You want him to come out and hit. Now there is an eye to do better in Sharjah but we need to play according to the situation and not the field.

Captain Rohit Sharma also praised Hardik and Pollard after the match. He said, ‘We didn’t get off to a really good start, but we knew that we would have to work on the back end against the Punjab team. Hardik and Pollard got the runs that were scored in the end. He has done this on several occasions. They are good to be in form. Overall very happy with the batting performance.