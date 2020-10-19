Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, were defeated by Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over in the 36th match of IPL-13 on Sunday. While batting first at Mumbai International Stadium, Mumbai scored 176 for 6 wickets in 20 overs, after which the Punjab team scored 176 runs after losing 6 wickets thanks to the strong innings of Captain Lokesh Rahul (77), which tied the match. The first super over was also tied but Punjab won in the second super over.In the first super over, Mumbai needed 6 runs to win but Mohammad Shami successfully defended the score. Then in the second super over, Mumbai gave a target of 12 runs which was achieved by the pair of Gayle and Mayank Agarwal.

This was the second Sunday IPL match of the Great Sunday and both were decided by Super Over. In the first match, where Kolkata defeated Hyderabad in a super over, then in this match played in Dubai, Punjab defeated Mumbai in a super over.

Gayle and Mayank hugging after winning the second super over (BCCI)

Punjab team reached number six

Punjab registered the third win in 9 matches and it took them to number six with 6 points. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals also have 6-6 points but Punjab are above them based on net run rate. Mumbai suffered a third defeat in 9 matches and the team is at number two with 12 points.

Jordan runs out on the last ball, then decided to match the super over

Punjab needed 9 runs to win in the last over and Deepak Hooda’s single off the first ball was chipped by Chris Jordan. Single off the next ball and no run scored on the fourth ball. On the fifth ball, Hooda then took a single and Chris Jordan was run out in the last ball to take a double. However, one run was scored and the match was tied. Hooda returned unbeaten on 23 off 16 balls with the help of 1 fours and 1 six, while Jordan scored 13 runs in 8 balls with the help of 2 fours. Both added 23 runs for the sixth wicket.

Rahul’s 21st half century of IPL career

Captain Lokesh Rahul of Punjab scored 77 runs and scored his 5th of the current season and 21st of his IPL career. He was bowled by Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on the third ball of the 18th over of the innings. Rahul hit 7 fours and 3 sixes in his innings of 51 balls.

Mayank Agarwal came to open despite Gayle

Mayank Agarwal once again landed the opening with Captain Lokesh Rahul to chase the 177-run target from Mumbai. Both added 33 runs for the first wicket. The ball inside Pesar Jaspreet Bumrah took his wicket. Mayank scored 11 runs off 10 balls with the help of 1 four.

Gayle and Puran contributed 24-24 runs

Brisk batsman Chris Gayle took the lead with Rahul and shared a 42-run partnership for the second wicket. Gayle became the victim of Rahul Chahar by scoring 24 runs and caught a catch to Trent Boult. Gayle hit 1 fours and 2 sixes in his innings of 21 balls. Then Nicholas Pooran made some good shots but he could only score 24 runs and became a victim of Bumrah. Puran hit 2 fours, 2 sixes in 12 balls.

Maxwell flop again

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell proved to be a flop once again and became a victim of Rahul Chahar without opening an account. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma caught him.

Mumbai gave a target of 177 runs

After the half-century innings of wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock (53), Mumbai Indians scored 176 for six against Punjab with the fiery batting of Kieran Pollard and Nathan Culter-Nile in the last overs. Pollard scored an unbeaten 34 from 12 balls with the help of four sixes and a four.

Pollard and Nile’s unbreakable partnership

Pollard shared an unbroken 57-ball 21-run partnership with Coulter-Nile. Coulter-Nile scored an unbeaten 24 off 12 balls with the help of four fours. Both added 54 runs in the last three overs.

Rahul started bowling with Maxwell

After losing the toss, Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul once again started bowling with Glenn Maxwell (24 runs in four overs with no success) in which he conceded just six runs. After this, in the second over, both openers Rohit Sharma and De Kock welcomed Mohammed Shami with one four.



Mumbai’s 3 wickets fell for 38 runs

De Kock, who led Mumbai to victory by playing an unbeaten half-century in the previous match, hinted to maintain the rhythm with a six over Arshadip Singh. The young bowler, however, bowled Rohit in the same over. He scored 9 runs in eight balls. Shami then sent Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Arshadeep to Ishaan Kishan (7). Both were caught by Murugan Ashwin and Mumbai’s score was 38 for 3 in 5.1 overs.

Bishnoi broke the partnership between Krunal and De Kock

After this, Krunal Pandya, who came out to bat, supported De Cock well and both stealed one run and also made a boundary in between. In the 11th over of the match, De Kock hit a brilliant six in the leg off Deepak Hooda who came for bowling. Ravi Bishnoi broke this dangerous pair by taking the wicket of Krunal. Apart from scoring 34 off 30 balls, he also shared a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket with De Kock.

Fifty returned by cocktail

After this, his brother Hardik Pandya, who came to the crease, hit the next ball for six. De Kock completed his half-century in 39 balls with one run after hitting a four and a six against Ashwin in the 15th over. In the very next over, Hardik (8) became Shami’s second victim. In the 17th over of the innings, Chris Jordan sent De Cock (53) to the pavilion. He was caught catching Nicholas Puran in the course of making a big shot. He hit three sixes and as many fours in a 43-ball innings.

Arshdeep and Shami got 2-2 wickets

Pollard accelerated Mumbai’s run-rate by hitting two consecutive sixes in 18 overs against Arshdeep Singh. Nathan Culter-Nile also hit two fours in this over. Mumbai scored 22 runs in this over. Pollard then scored 20 runs with two sixes and a four against Jordan in the last over. Shami and Arshdeep Singh took 2–2 wickets each for Punjab. (Input from agency)