The Mumbai Indians look extremely strong with a win in five consecutive matches, but will have to avoid complacency against the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, as Chris Gayle’s return to his rival New enthusiasm is awakened. A win will put Mumbai very close to the playoffs while Punjab may be out of the race with another defeat. Mumbai has been able to overcome the challenge of the opposing teams with its strong batting and lethal bowling.

In the previous match, he defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. Mumbai’s top-order batsman captain Rohit Sharma (251 runs) and his opening partner Quinton de Kock (269 runs) are in good rhythm, while Suryakumar Yadav (243 runs) and Ishan Kishan (186 runs) are also at the top of the table. Are doing well. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have just emerged as the most successful bowling pair of IPL. He has taken 12–12 wickets in eight matches. In the spin department, young Rahul Chahar has bowled impressively.

Kings XI Punjab Tournament, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the table despite two batsmen who scored the most runs in the tournament, KL KL (387 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (337 runs). The problem of Punjab is that when its batsmen walk, bowlers do not. It is another matter that the return of West Indies offensive batsman Gayle has increased the enthusiasm of the team.

Gayle scored brilliantly in his first match scoring 53 off 45 balls which included five sixes. With this, Punjab was successful in defeating Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. In such a situation, the conflict between Gayle and Bumrah and Bolt will be worth watching. Rahul and Agarwal can create a good platform for Gayle by reducing the impact of these two fast bowlers. Punjab’s trouble is its bowling. Except Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of his bowlers have left an impact. His team has not been able to establish the right balance despite trying many options.

The teams are as follows…

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Karen Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLennan. , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Kuplter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Puran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautham, Hardas Viljoen, Simran Singh.

note- The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.