MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the 32nd match of IPL 2020. Suryakumar Yadav, who came to fielding first, surprised everyone by catching a brilliant catch at the point.

In fact, in the third over of Kolkata’s innings, KKR opener Rahul Tripathi played a forceful shot towards the point with the ball of Trent Boult, on which Suryakumar Yadav kept his eye and took a very great catch. Seeing the catch of Suryakumar, Trent Bolt, who was bowling, was also surprised.

With this wicket, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult also completed his 50 wickets in the IPL career. In the IPL, Bolt has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik resigned from the post of KKR captain for the first time against the match against Mumbai Indians. After this, England’s limited-over captain Eoin Morgen was made the new captain. In this way, Morgan became the fifth player to captain KKR in the history of IPL.