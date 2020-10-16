Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) new captain Ian Morgan decided to bat first in the 32nd match of the 13th season of IPL against Mumbai Indians (MI) at K Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Kolkata’s team is playing today under the supervision of the new captain. Today, Dinesh Karthik has left the captaincy to focus on his batting.

Second English cricketer after Kevin Pietersen

After this, the team management has given its command to Eoin Morgan, who won England the World Cup for the first time. Morgan equalized Kevin Pietersen as he landed for a toss at the Dubai ground. He is the second English cricketer to have a chance to captain the IPL. KP captained 17 IPL matches, winning 3 of them while losing the team in 14. He captained 6 for RCB in 2009, while 11 for Delhi in 2014.

IPL: Mumbai is heavy on Kolkata for these reasons, see the hit record of Hitman’s team

This is how both teams perform

It is noteworthy that this is the eighth match of both the teams. Mumbai has won five and lost two. He has 10 points in his account and is in second place. Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 10 points but Mumbai’s team is better in net run rate. Mumbai’s net run rate is better than first-placed Delhi Capitals (12 points) and if they beat Kolkata it will once again reach the first place.



Read- Why did Dinesh Karthik leave the captaincy of KKR? Know how was his and team’s performance



Change teams

Talking about this match, Mumbai has replaced Nathan Coulter Nile in place of James Pattinson, while KKR has Green in place of Mavi.

Playing xi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Karen Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, Famous Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Chris Green, Pat Cummins

Read – Kevin Pietersen, who returned to London due to leaving IPL, announced on Twitter

Face to face

Total Matches 26

Mumbai won 20

Kkr won 6

Uncorrupted

Top performer

Batting: Mi- Suryakumar Yadav (7 matches, 233 runs), KKR – Shubman Gill (7 matches, 254 runs)

Boling: Mi- Jasprit Bumrah (7 matches, 11 wickets), KKR – Andre Russell (7 matches, 6 wickets)