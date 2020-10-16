IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Live Score Updates: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. The match between the two teams will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. When these two teams clashed in the first half of the league, Mumbai won.

At the same time, Kolkata has not yet found the right combination, especially his batting has many punches. The salute pair did not find him strong yet. Kolkata, who went into the league’s opening matches with Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill, later tried Rahul Tripathi and Gill. The pair was also largely successful but Tom Benton had a chance in the last match but was unsuccessful. Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik has decided to relinquish the captaincy in the season between IPL-13 and now England’s Eoin Morgan has been appointed as the captain.

Gill is the only batsman who can be called in-form batsman in Kolkata team, no one else has done anything special. The biggest disappointment for Kolkata has been the failure of its biggest hope and that hope is Andre Russell. Russell has not shown his stormy appearance in a single match. It is important that Russell return to form early before it is too late.

Bowling is not a big problem for Kolkata. Kamlesh Nagerkoti, the famous Krishna and Shiva Mavi have done well with veteran Pat Cummins and Russell. Whether or not this bowling attack can stop Mumbai’s in-form batting attack will be seen in the match.

Every Mumbai batsman is in form, even though the opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock may not have made a big partnership, but one of these two runs. Now comes Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, who is carrying the middle order on his shoulders. In the end, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have managed to run fast. In bowling too, the pair of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult will be dangerous for Kolkata batsmen. Pollard, Rahul Chahar and Krunal are also doing well with the ball.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddesh Lad, Pat Cummins , Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Lynn

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty and Pat Cummins.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McIlanghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jaspreet Bumrah.