In the presence of aggressive batsmen and bowling bowlers who performed brilliantly in the death overs, the defending champion Mumbai Indians will start as a strong contender for victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Friday. Mumbai have done well in the last four matches while KKR is not taking the name of their problems.

In the last match, they had to face a crushing defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 82 runs. Mumbai Indians are unlikely to make changes in their playing XI. Whether or not its main spinner Sunil Narine will play for KKR is a big question. The West Indies spinner has been reported for suspected bowling action. He did not play in the match against RCB and KKR wants a speedy resolution in his case.

IPL: Punjab now has support of this player, collision with Virat’s formidable RCB

Mumbai will be stronger due to Naren’s absence

If Naren stays out again, the chances of Mumbai will increase. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has scored both his half-centuries on this ground this season. He likes to play against KKR anyway. In the last match between these two teams, Rohit played a key role in his team’s victory by 49 runs by scoring 80 runs. Apart from Rohit (216 runs), the other Mumbai top-order batsmen are also in good form.

Mumbai batsmen are in unmatched form

Quinton de Kock (191 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (223 runs) will look to continue their good run. Ishan Kishan (186 runs) had scored 99 runs against RCB but he needs to convert his good start into a big score. Apart from Hardik Pandya and Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya has also demonstrated his ability to score fast runs. In such a situation, they can dominate the attack of KKR, who is not in the absence of Naren.

IPL: Rajvaras defeat due to debut star, Tushar’s 6 balls that changed Delhi’s fortunes



Mumbai’s bowling does not break

Mumbai’s team also has no problem in the bowling department. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are giving them wickets in the beginning while Australia’s James Pattinson is supporting them well. Spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal will try to curb the KKR batsmen.

KKR has problems batting

KKR’s biggest problem is the lack of consistent performance by its batsmen. Andre Russell’s poor form is a concern for him. Russell has scored only 71 runs in seven matches so far. Kolkata also has a number of batsmen who can break any attack. Prominent among them are young Shubman Gill, England World Cup winning captain Ian Morgan, Nitish Rana and captain Dinesh Karthik but they did not play consecutive consecutive innings except for a few matches.

IPL: Prithvi Bold on first ball of the match, then Archer performed Bihu dance

Even bowlers are not able to do amazing

KKR bowlers had played a good role in the victories against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings by a close margin but could not leave an impact against RCB. In this match, Pat Cummins scored 38 and the famous Krishna took 42 runs. They would now like to forget the previous performance and return to form. Not only this, KKR can give Kuldeep Yadav a chance to replace the third fast bowler again. He was not fielded in the last three matches. He could prove useful with the mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty.

The teams are as follows…

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Ian Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Andre Russell , Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Karen Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLennan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culper-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Cock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

note- The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.