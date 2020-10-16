Kolkata Knight Riders’ new World Cup winning captain Ian Morgan also failed to stop the winning chariot of Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma. In the 32nd match of IPL 2020, Mumbai defeated Kolkata by 8 wickets. With their 5th consecutive win in the tournament, Rohit’s team has once again reached the top of the points table, beating the Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Kolkata scored 148 runs at the loss of 5 wickets.In response, the Mumbai team managed to win the match by scoring 149 runs at the loss of 2 wickets in 16.5 overs. For Mumbai, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock hit an unbeaten 78 off 44 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes, while skipper Rohit scored 35 from 36 balls. Hardik Pandya opened his hands in the last and scored 21 runs in 11 balls.

De Kock and Rohit gave a good start

Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start with an average target of 149 runs. Opener Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock fiercely targeted almost all the KKR bowlers. In particular, Quinton de Kock looked very aggressive batting. The effect was that in the Powerplay, he scored 51 runs without losing any wickets. Not only this, the famous Krishna, who came to the 7th over, smashed 16 runs with two fours and a six, while 14 runs were scored in his first over.

Half century in 25 balls of DI Cock

In the 9th over, Di Cock hit Andre Russell for a four and then a six to complete the stormy half century in 25 balls. This is Di Cock’s third half-century in the last 4 matches. At the other end, calm Rohit caught pace with Varun hitting a six that in the 11th over, a ball from Shivam Mavi took the edge of the bat and went into the gloves of Dinesh Karthik. He scored 35 runs in 36 balls with the help of 5 fours and a six. The two shared a 94-run partnership in 10.3 overs.

By the time Rohit was dismissed, Kolkata had almost lost the match. Required Runrate was also reduced by 6. However, Suryakumar Yadav (10) was bowled by Varun Chakraborty and gave Mumbai a second blow.

KKR innings thrill

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 148 for five on the back of a half-century innings of Pat Cummins (53 not out) and his 87-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket with skipper Ian Morgan (39 not out) after Mumbai Indians bowled. Cummins and Morgan added 35 runs in the last two overs to bring the team to a respectable score. Cummins hit two sixes and five fours in a 36-ball knock, while Morgan hit two fours and as many sixes in a 29-ball innings.

Morgan captained

Hours before the match, however, wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the post of captain of KKR, focusing on batting. He has been replaced by Morgan, the World Cup winning captain of England and Morgan, who has been the vice-captain so far in this franchise in the IPL. Although Morgan’s decision to bat after winning the toss did not prove to be right, the team struggled to score runs at the start of the innings.

Rohit Sharma and Ian Morgan during the toss.

Suryakumar catches Rahul Tripathi’s eye-catching

He got the advantage of the tight bowling of Mumbai Indians with the wicket of Rahul Tripathi on the last ball of the third over. Suryakumar Yadav, fielding at the point, caught a brilliant catch by Rahul Tripathi off Trent Boult. Tripathi scored seven runs off nine balls. After this, Nitish Rana (five runs), who came to bat, also could not do anything special and in the fifth over, Nathan Coulter-Nile was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Cock.

Rahul Chahar dismissed Karthik and Gill in the same over

Free from the burden of captaincy, Karthik hit the last ball of Krunal Pandya in the seventh over but after that Rahul Chahar, who came to bowl, showed the path of pavilion to Shubman Gill and Karthik for two consecutive balls of the eighth over of the innings. Gill’s catch was caught by Kieran Pollard while Karthik bowled in an attempt to sweep. While Gill scored 21 off 23 balls, Karthik could contribute only four runs in eight balls.

Pat Cummins made his first half century in the IPL.

Bumrah sent Russell the pavilion

Russell, who came to the crease to support Captain Morgan, hit a six off Krunal’s ball but on Bumrah’s bouncer, he caught a wicketkeeper Dickock. After this, Pat Cummins, who came to bat, tried to speed up the run by hitting two fours and a six in Coulter-Nile’s over. In this 13th over of the innings, 16 runs were scored. Morgan, however, struggled to score runs and hit the first ball of the 17th over to take the team’s score to 100.



Pat Cummins’s first Pachasa

Cummins completed his half-century in 35 balls with a six off Coulter-Nile in the final over after Bolt hit a six and a four in the 19th over. Morgan also hit two sixes in this over. For Mumbai, Rahul took four wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. Bolt, Bumrah and Coulter-Nile had one success each. Coulter-Nile, however, managed 51 runs in four overs.