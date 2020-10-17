Mumbai Indians registered an easy win here against KKR. Quinton de Kock, who was the hero of the victory of Mumbai Indians, played a quick innings of 78 runs. De Cock (quinton de kock) had completed his half-century in just 25 balls. De Kock said that I did not come up with a plan, I just played my natural game.In his unbeaten innings, de Cock (quinton de kock) made some cracking shots on the leg side. When asked about this, he said, ‘I think good shots on the leg side. It is not that I had made any plans for this but it is a natural part of my game. He said that he was disappointed that he did not bat till the last match. Deacock said, ‘In the last match, I was not present at the crease to win the team, which I was disappointed. I asked Mahela Jayawardene (coach) to make some improvements which I benefited from.

What eoin morgan said

New KKR captain Eoin Morgan said it was difficult to stop him from the way Mumbai batted. He said, ‘We were never in better condition than today. Although we had scored struggling runs, the way Mumbai batted it was difficult to stop them. When asked about Dinesh Karthik himself being sent to bat first, he said, “We wanted to do our best according to the match situation.”