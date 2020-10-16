MI vs KKR: In the 32nd match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. KKR had scored 148 runs in the first 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. In response, Mumbai easily chased down the target with 19 balls remaining. Quinton Dickock played an unbeaten 78 not out for Mumbai. KKR captain Eoin Morgan is disappointed with this defeat.

It was Eoin Morgen’s first match for KKR as captain, in which he suffered a crushing defeat. After the match, Morgan said, “Today we were nowhere in the race for the match. We finally got a bowling score. But the way Mumbai played, it proved difficult to stop them.”

KKR lost five wickets for just 61 runs in this match. Morgen sent Dinesh Karthik to bat at number four before himself. On sending Karthik before himself, Morgan said that there is a lot of experience on numbers 4, 5 and 6. We wanted to send them upstairs. At the same time, Morgan said that today we were behind the fall of wickets soon.