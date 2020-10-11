Rahane’s debut for Delhi faded, Prithvi also out cheaply Coming to bat after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals lost their opener Prithvi Shaw in the very first over, after hitting the second ball of Trent Boult (one wicket for 36 runs) after the second ball, on the next ball, Krunal Pandya (26 runs) Two wickets in catch) returned to the pavilion. Ajinkya Rahane (15 runs, three fours), who played the first match for Delhi, was also dismissed early. The score was reduced to 24 for two.

Iyer and Dhawan added 85 runs Now Iyer and Dhawan were at the crease. The team scored 46 runs after losing two wickets in the powerplay. Both Iyer and Dhawan started to build a good partnership by taking a couple of runs in between, besides comfortably scoring a couple runs. The team’s score was 80 for two wickets till 10 overs. Dhawan and Iyer shared 85 runs for the third wicket in 10.2 overs.

First Fifty in Dhawan’s tournament Dhawan completed his half-century in 39 balls with four fours and a six after taking a single off Bolt for fours in the 16th over. 16 runs from three fours in this over. The Delhi team, however, could not score much runs in the last four overs in which they scored 35 runs. Alex Carrie remained unbeaten on 14 at the other end.

Rohit returned for 5 runs Mumbai’s team started off chasing average targets and it was a poor start. Captain Rohit Sharma (5) was caught at the boundary line by Kagiso Rabada off the ball of Axar Patel in the wake of taking a big hit. In this way, Rohit, who played his 150th match for Mumbai, could not do anything special with the bat.

Di cock’s sunny fifty However, Rohit’s dismissal did not have much effect on Quinton de Kock. He hit Norte for two sixes in an over after putting Ashwin on six. Quinton de Kock completed the half century, hitting a boundary on the fourth Gayd of the 9th over. This was his second fifty in his last 3 matches. However, Quinton de Kock, seen in the form of vigorous form, was called R. Ashwin did the end of the fight while grabbing Prithvi Sau. He scored 53 runs in 36 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Suryakumar’s stormy Fifty made the game Suryakumar Yadav took over after De Kock departed. He completed half century in just 30 balls, batting Dhansoo. He crossed the figure with a six off Rabada on the third ball of the 15th over, but in the same over, he was caught out by Shreyas Iyer in the wake of a big hit. He scored 53 runs in 32 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six. However, he had done his job and Mumbai was in a strong position. When he was out, the team’s score was 130 runs.

Hardik and Ishaan out, but there was no difference Birthday Boy Hardik Pandaya (0) was dismissed by Marcus Stoynis, while Ishan Kishan, who scored a stormy 28 off 15 balls, was run by Kagiso Rabada. Kishan hit two fours and two sixes. However, these two wickets did not make much difference.

After all, 7 runs were needed in the over, Krunal hit a winning four Mumbai needed 7 runs to win in the last over to win and they won the match with two balls to spare. Krunal Pandya gave Marcus Stoinis a winning four. Pollard 11 and Krunal Pandya 12 not out.

Delhi’s innings: 162 runs for 4 wickets Delhi Capitals scored 162 for four against Mumbai Indians. Shikhar Dhawan scored the most unbeaten 69 runs for him. Dhawan returned to form with a 52-ball knock hitting six fours and a six while the in-form captain Iyer smashed a 33-ball 42 that included five fours.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) team prevailed over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the point table battle. In the 27th match of the IPL-2020, the team captained by Rohit Sharma has reached the top of the points table on the basis of run-rate with 10 points, winning by 5 wickets. Talking about the match, Delhi scored 162 for 4 wickets on the basis of Shifty Dhawan (69 not out). In reply, Mumbai won the match by scoring 166 for 5 wickets thanks to Suryakumar Yadav (53) and Man of the Match Quinton de Kock (53).