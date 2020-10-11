MI vs DC LIVE Score Updates: Two strong teams from the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. So far this season, both these teams have shown their dominance and both of them remain in the top-2. Now when these two teams are face to face, the thrill will be at its peak and the level of cricket as well. Fans are expected to compete with thorns.

Both teams are balanced. Both teams are good at batting, bowling and fielding. On the day of the match, the team that will be able to withstand the pressure of the big match will win. Delhi batsmen will have to make a fresh start by forgetting the previous match. Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant did not bat against Rajasthan. Dhawan is yet to play any major innings but Shaw, Pant and Iyer are in form. If any of these three go, then it will be easy for Delhi to score big. But it will not be easy for these batsmen in front of veterans like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Both of them have experience that can outweigh the young spirit.

This season, Delhi has got a lot of depth in batting which has been given to them by Marcus Stoinis and Shimran Hetmyer. Stoinis is in a particularly dangerous form. He is also handling the team and has the ability to score runs fast. In the death overs, they will have to face the pair of Pollard and Bumrah. It will be a test for Stonis in which he passes or fails, he will know in the match.

Mumbai has Bumrah and Bolt, while Delhi has Cagiso Rabada and Enrique Norkhia. The pair of these two has strengthened Delhi’s bowling. If there is a world-class batsman like Rohit Sharma in front of these two, then he will also have to face Quinton de Kock. Both these batsmen are in form and if Delhi gets them out early, the pressure will increase on Mumbai. The team however has fire power and has the experience of Suryakumar Yadav and the passion of Ishaan Kishan to overcome the initial setbacks. Both have proved that they can overcome the team’s eyes.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s role will become more important in this match. They know how to stop stormy batsmen. It has been seen that Iyer puts Ashwin in the early overs and Ashwin also takes the wicket. Ashwin, along with Rabada and Enrique, will have the responsibility to cover these four Mumbai batsmen cheaply. But in the lower order, Mumbai have Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal Pandya and Pollard who can beat any strong bowling attack. In a sense, this is the biggest difference between the two teams.

Delhi have Stoinis and Hetmyer in the lower order but they are one step behind Pollard and Hardik. Delhi may have problems here. Stopping these two will be a big challenge for him.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel , Ishant Sharma, Cagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Enrique Norkhia, Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.