The battle of Mumbai and Delhi, which is performing consistently well this season, is also eyeing mutual encounters of many maharathis. The batting of both teams is very strong. Along with this, both have a sharp bowling attack. In the match, Delhi won the toss against Mumbai, decided to bat.

Big clash in Mumbai and Delhi, see live commentary and score of the match here

Expected Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje.

Face to face

Total Matches: 24

Mumbai won: 12

Delhi won: 12

Best performer

Batting: MI: Rohit Sharma (Match 6, Run 211), DC: Shreyas Iyer (Match 6, Run 203)

Boling: MI: Jaspreet Bumrah (Match 6, Wicket 11), DC: Kagiso Rabada (Match 6, Wicket 15)

So mumbai heavy

If a team has an upper hand in any case, it is Mumbai Indians in terms of experience of fast bowlers. Jaspreet Bumrah and Trent Boult have years of experience and can prove decisive. This will also be the first test for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant who will face Bumrah and Bolt.

This pleasant thing for delhi

The good thing for Delhi is that Shimron Hetmyer has returned to form. Captain Shreyas Iyer himself is in tremendous form and it has to be seen how he captains Rohit Sharma and Company. Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Nortje are constantly troubling the batsmen with their sharp bowling. Ravichandran Ashwin has also demonstrated effective spin bowling. Looking at the batsmen of both teams, the score of 200 runs is also not safe.