MI vs DC: The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are being played in Abu Dhabi. After winning the toss in this match, Delhi has decided to bat first. In this high voltage competition, Delhi intends to score big, so that Mumbai can be pressurized. By the way, Delhi has a long list of batsmen, who are capable of scoring big scores. On the other hand, Mumbai bowling is also very good. In such a situation, the competition will be very tough. The special thing is that there has been no change in the playing eleven of Mumbai. At the same time, Ajikya Rahane and Alex Carey have been entered in the Delhi team.

Bumrah and Bolt pair will also be tested

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will also undergo a rigorous examination in front of Delhi’s strong batting. Both bowlers are still in good rhythm. However, now it will be known during the match whether the bowlers will dominate or the batsmen will dominate.

Delhi’s playing eleven

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Azinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, A Nortje

Mumbai Indians playing XI

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Kunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah