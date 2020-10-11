MI vs DC: The two strongest teams of this season of IPL will be played in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm. Both teams have been performing well so far. Delhi has played 6 matches this season and they have lost in just one match, in the remaining matches they have bowled and bowled well. On the other hand, Mumbai is also full of enthusiasm led by Rohit Sharma. Mumbai has won 4 out of 6 matches, while they have lost 2 matches.

Delhi’s Josh High on Twitter

Prior to this high-voltage match, many videos and photos have been posted from the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals. In this, the enthusiasm of the players and fans of the team is visible. The special thing is that the command of the Delhi team is in the hands of the young Shreyas Iyer and the players of the team are quite young. In such a situation, they are ready to give a tough competition to Mumbai.

Preparations for Mumbai also completed

The team of Mumbai Indians is also full of stars. Whether it is batting or bowling, the team has world-class players in both the fields. Team captain Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are also in good form. At the same time, everyone’s eyes are on Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has taken 11 wickets in the last 6 matches.