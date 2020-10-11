Delhi Capitals, captained by young Shreyas Iyer, suffered a second defeat in the 13th season of the IPL when they were defeated by the four-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Delhi team scored 162 for 4 wickets in 20 overs thanks to opener Shikhar Dhawan (69 *) unbeaten fifty and Mumbai achieved the target by losing 5 wickets in 19.4 overs.

Chasing the 163-run target met by Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, opener Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored 53-53 runs for the Mumbai team. Suryakumar and Ishaan Kishan also added 53 runs for the third wicket. Ishaan Kishan contributed 28 runs.

Captain Rohit returned cheaply

Captain Rohit Sharma of Mumbai team came back to the pavilion cheaply and chased by Akshar Patel. Mumbai’s first wicket fell to a team score of 31. Rohit faced 12 balls and scored only 5 runs.



Quinton de Kock imposed second fifty of the season

Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock (53) marked his second fifty this season. He completed his half-century off 33 balls. De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav also shared a 46-run partnership for the second wicket. Di Kock scored 4 fours and 3 sixes in his innings of 53 off 36 balls. He had earlier scored a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah.

Suryakumar’s second consecutive half-century

Suryakumar Yadav, who came out to bat at number three, scored his second consecutive half-century in the current season of IPL. He hit 6 fours and 1 six in his innings of 32 balls. Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 79 against Rajasthan Royals in the previous match.

Mumbai gets target of 163 runs, Dhawan’s unbeaten fifty

Delhi Capitals scored 162 for four against Mumbai Indians with an unbeaten 69-run stand by opener Shikhar Dhawan and an 85-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer. Dhawan returned to form during his 52-ball innings with six fours and a six.



Iyer and Dhawan added 85 runs

In-form skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed a 33-ball 42 that included five fours. Dhawan and Iyer shared an 85-run partnership for the third wicket in 10.2 overs.

Prithvi Sau returned in the first over

Coming to bat after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals got a shock in the very first over and lost the wicket of young opener Prithvi Sauv. After Pacer Trent Boult hit the second ball of the first over of the innings, Prithvi Pavilion returned to the next ball, caught by Krunal Pandya at short cover.

Rahane got a chance but could not do much

The Delhi team lost the next wicket soon as experienced Ajinkya Rahane (15 runs, three fours) who was lbw to Krunal’s beautiful arm ball. With this, Delhi’s team score was 24 runs for two wickets. Now Iyer and Dhawan were at the crease. The team scored 46 runs after losing two wickets in the powerplay.

Krunal broke Iyer and Dhawan’s partnership

Both Iyer and Dhawan started to build a good partnership, scoring a couple of runs apart from the rest. The team’s score was 80 for two wickets till 10 overs. It was necessary for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to break this partnership between these two players and Krunal Pandya did it. Iyer tried to play a big shot by picking up Krunal’s ball but it went to Bolt’s hands at midwicket just before the boundary, leaving the team losing the third wicket for 109 runs in the 15th over.

Marcus Stoinis started scoring runs as soon as he arrived. Dhawan completed his half-century in 39 balls with four fours and a six, taking a single off the next ball after delivering the ball off Bolt for fours. In this over, 16 runs were scored with three fours but Delhi Capitals got the fourth blow due to a run-off between Stoinis (13) and Dhawan.

Run out stois

In the last match Stoynis impressed with both bat and ball, he started running at ‘Missfield’ and was run out. The Delhi team, however, could not score much runs in the last four overs in which they scored 35 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carrie remained unbeaten on 14 at the other end. For Mumbai, Krunal Pandya took 2 wickets for 26 runs while Pacer Trent Boult took 1 wicket for 36 runs.