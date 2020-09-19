IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: The first match of the 13th season of IPL will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams would like a victorious start to the league, but the road will not be any easier. The fan base of both teams is very strong and when both these teams get on the ground, then their fans stand in the seats in the stadium but this time due to Kovid-19 there will not be fans in the stadium and matches will be played in the empty stadium. Definitely the lack of fans will eat the teams.

At the same time, if we talk about both teams, Chennai has already suffered two big setbacks before the league. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh are not playing IPL this time due to personal reasons. Both were considered important link of CSK. In such a situation, it will be difficult for captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to compensate these two. But Dhoni is considered to be the captain who manages the team under any circumstances and surely Dhoni must have thought how to take the team forward without Raina-Bhajji.

Dhoni, at number 3, feeds someone in place of Raina, he will know on the same day. It is believed that Kedar Jadhav can fill Raina’s shortage here because Rituraj Gaikwad is still not fully fit and will have to sit out in this match. The team’s opening pair is expected to be on Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. Faf du Plessis can also be seen starting the innings with Watson, but playing Faf will depend on a combination of foreign players. According to the rules, only four foreign players can play in Playing-11. Of these, Dwayne Bravo, Watson is scheduled to play.

In bowling, one of Lungi Nagidi and Jose Hazelwood is also scheduled to play and in spin, Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner can be useful for the team. Had Harbhajan been there, he would have made a good spin pairing with Ravindra Jadeja, but his absence would make the experience and art of Imran Tahir useful to CSK. In such a situation, the place in du Plessis’ team looks very difficult. Yes, if Dhoni goes with Piyush Chawla then du Plessis’ chances of playing will increase.

The responsibility of the middle order will be on Bravo and Dhoni, who can also score fast runs and can handle the innings in difficulty. In fast bowling, the names of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are fixed. If needed, Deepak can also make important runs in batting. Bravo will remain apart from these two. Now how the team uses the talent of Nagidi and Hazelwood will have to be seen.

Talking about Mumbai, he has strengthened his batting by adding a batsman like Chris Lynn to himself this season. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he will start the innings with the dashing South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock which can be a danger bell for the opponents.

If you look at the figures, the pair of Rohit and De Kok made a big bang last year. The pair had added 565 runs in 15 matches last season. While Rohit scored 405 runs, De Kock collected 529 runs at an impressive average of 35.26. If this pair caught the rhythm again, the Chennai bowlers may have to spend a lot of time in the field.

In the middle order, Mumbai has a lot of options. Experienced players like Suryakumar, talented youngsters like Ishaan Kishan. And then the team also has the experience of Karen Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya. Sherfane Rutherford, Saurabh Tiwari are also team options.

The absence of Lasith Malinga in the bowling may surprise the team but the trio of James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter Nile can fill the void in Malinga. The rest of the team is the world’s best T20 bowler Jasprit Bumrah. In the spin, the team will have the weight of the team on the shoulders of Rahul Chahar and Krunal.

If you look at the pitches of UAE, then the pitches there are slow and helpful to the spinners and CSK’s Mumbai is seen to be overshadowed here. CSK has fast bowlers who specialize in bowling on slow wickets and one of them is Bravo. At the same time, Watson can also help CSK from his experience here. Ravindra Jadeja, Tahir, Santner and Piyush will be a profitable deal for whoever gets the chance, but Mumbai does not have a big name or experienced player in spin who can prove to be effective on these pitches. In the event of Krunal and Rahul getting injured, Mumbai may face more problems. The team has Jayant Yadav but how much impact he will be able to make in T20 is still a question.

Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Francis du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Nagidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Kurain, Murali Vijay, Jose Hazlewood, Rituraj Gaikwad, N. Jagadishan, K.M. Asif, Monu Kumar, R.K. Sai Kishore

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.