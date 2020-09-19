In the opening match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. Mumbai Indians had scored 162 runs for 9 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs. In response, Chennai Super Kings won with 4 balls to spare. For him, the victorious Chauca Faf du Plessis fought. Ambati Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls for CSK, while Plessis remained unbeaten on 58 from 44 balls. Dhoni returned unbeaten without opening an account.

Bad start of chennaiChasing a target of 163 runs, Chennai Super Kings did not start well and their 2 wickets fell in the initial 2 overs. Both openers Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) returned cheaply to the pavilion.

115 run partnershipAfter this Ambati Rayudu came to play Faf du Plessis. Batting explosively, he shared a 115-run partnership with Plessis for the third wicket. Due to him, CSK returned to the match. It included Rayudu’s 71 off 48 balls. He is the first batsman to score a half century this season. Rahul Chahar was caught and bowled by his ball. After this, Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs and was dismissed by Krunal Pandya’s ball. It was expected that Dhoni would land here, but he sent Sam Karan for batting. Wanted 16 runs in the last two overs, he hit Jasprit Bumrah for six, but he was dismissed on the next ball. After this Dhoni landed on the ground. He faced two balls, but could not open the account.

Rohit and de Kock added 46 runs

Earlier, the Mumbai captain (12) and Quinton de Kock (33) shared a 46-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit hit 2 fours off 10 balls while Di Cock hit 5 fours in 20 balls. However, both returned to the pavilion until a team score of 48.

Saurabh Tiwari showed powerSaurabh Tiwari, who landed at number four for Mumbai team, scored the highest 42 runs. He hit 3 fours and 1 six in his innings of 31 balls.

Hearty and Karen Pollard returned cheaplyHis fans were waiting for a long time to see the all-rounder Hardik Pandya playing on the field. Although Hardik hit two consecutive sixes off the ball of Ravindra Jadeja but he could not do anything special. He was caught by Jadeja in the hands of Faf du Plessis. Hardik scored 14 off 10 balls with the help of 2 sixes. Kieran Pollard contributed 18 and James Pattinson contributed 11 runs.

Gidi’s fire, Jadeja and Chahar also bowled wellPacer Lungi Gidi of Chennai took 3 for 38 to put up a brilliant performance. Apart from him, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Pacer Deepak Chahar also took 2-2 wickets. Sam Karan and Piyush Chawla also got 1-1 wickets.