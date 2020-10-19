The unique thrill of cricket was witnessed at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The match did not yield results even after a total of 40 overs between the team of Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. So it was decided to play Super Over. But the picture was still pending. The super over was also tied and then the second super over was played in a match for the first time in cricket history. In this, Mumbai Indians suffered defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab.The result of the match between England and New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final last year was derived from the Boundary Count Rules. The ICC had decided to get a super over in the knock out matches of the World Cup. However, according to the old rule, if a super over is also tied, the team with more boundaries will be declared the winner. It was on this basis that England became the World Cup winners. However, there was a lot of controversy regarding this rule. The ICC changed this rule. And then came the new super over rule. Under this rule, if a super over is also tied, then the next super over will be played and will happen until the result is out.

However, now the question arises that if the boundary rules were applied then which team would have won in the match on Sunday. So the answer is that Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, would have won this match. The four-time champion team had a total of 24 boundaries (15 fours and 9 sixes) and the Punjab team had 22 boundaries (14 fours and 8 sixes). However, it is a coincidence that neither team had any boundary in their first super over.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians scored 176 for 6 and in reply, the Kings XI Punjab team scored the same. When the match went to the super over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled strongly for Mumbai and allowed the Kings to score only 5 runs. Mohammed Shami showed strength for Kings XI and also gave Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock only 5 runs. After this the match went to the second super over where Mumbai scored 11 runs and the Punjab team won the match by scoring 15 runs. However, if there was an old rule, the Mumbai Indians would have been declared winners because of the imposition of more boundaries.