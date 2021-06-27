Xiaomi, on the platform Weibo, has formalized a launch event for tomorrow’s date, an event in which the company will launch a powerful series of smart TVs, called Mi TV series 6.

Although it may look like a regular Xiaomi branded smart TV, but the Mi TV 6 series has some spectacular features we don’t often see in regular smart TVs.

The two main highlights of the new Mi TV 6 series smart TV, are that it is equipped with a powerful configuration of 100 W speakers and one 48MP dual camera, something unimaginable for a smart TV, or at least for how it has been conceived to date.

The two novelties of the Mi TV series 6

In view of the June 28 launch of the Mi TV series 6, Xiaomi has constantly published promotional posters that gave us an idea of ​​what we could have expected from the premium smart TV, for example it was already a while that we knew about the dual camera setup, however only yesterday the tech giant revealed the 100W speaker configuration.

While this isn’t the first smart TV you’ll find on the market with a 100W speaker setup – some manufacturers have already used it -, this is the first time that Xiaomi mounts such a powerful speaker on its smart TV.

Before now, smart TVs have usually always had small and consequently low wattage speakers, this is mainly due to the limited space available to fit a speaker to a smart TV, as manufacturers try to keep the size. always at a minimum.

As for the other specs, the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition series should offer a premium quality QLED display, which according to some rumors it will be on par with Sony’s flagship TV.

The Mi TV 6 series will also be equipped with Wi-Fi 6 network connection, an HDMI 2.1 interface and also an AMD FreeSync Premium gaming display certification. Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced certifications are also present with the TV. In addition to the Mi TV 6 series, the company will launch another TV on the same day, called the Mi TV ES 2021 series.

HDMI 2.1 interface and AMD FreeSync Premium game display certification. The display of the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition will also be equipped with Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced certifications.