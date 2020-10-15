Xiaomi has launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C in India, broadening its product range. These earphones have been launched by the company ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale. These earphones of Xiaomi, priced at Rs 2,499, get 20 hours of battery life with a charging case. These earphones from Xiaomi have been listed on Flipkart and mi.com for sale. The company has launched these earbuds only in white color.These new earphones from Xiaomi are the strongest sound. They have 14.2 mm audio drivers for the best audio experience. The company claims that these earbuds last for 5 hours on a single charge. Due to the charging case found with buds, the battery life of earphones is up to 20 hours. The USB Type-C port has been provided in the case for charging and it takes about 1.5 hours to charge.

These new earphones of Xiaomi have dual mic ENC support. For user friendly experience, the company offers auto pair and auto connect features with e-ear detection sensor. This feature pauses upon removal of audio earbuds.

These new earbuds of Mi weigh 48 grams. Bluetooth 5.0 is available for connectivity. Talking about other features found in earbuds, music play / pause and touch control have been given to receive or reject calls. Users can also activate Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa Voice Assistant through these earbuds. These earbuds can be connected to Android as well as iOS and Windows devices.