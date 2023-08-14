Let’s say his name was Juan, to give him a name. And that I remember it from the south of his body. Of mine. Our south, like mountain ranges rocking by tectonic plates. Telluric spasms. Sweat, fluids. The south of the south Every story has a happy beginning and a misfortune that precedes it.

We used to joke with the clichés, the stereotypes, the insults. The insult, that spiel that if you occupy well and whisper at the right time, takes you to unforeseen carnal places. A bomb. The acceleration of the senses. The more vulgar, the better. What is behind that contempt that fuels everything in its path? What motivates him, what does he hide from reasoning? What did we say without saying. And so for several years. We earthquakes.

But something always happens in the south, too much of everything: drought, fifty degrees, pieces of breaded chicken that fall on the sand and are impossible to eat, although the sea is always too hungry. The hot beer, the wet towel, the cold sea. The expensive beach bars. inequality. No one is as unequal as the one who does not know it. Like the one who is born, he grows up and eats more of the same for breakfast every day and does not find out that there is something else. Nothing as unequal as dreaming what television tells you to dream. The absence of originality. All unequal, not like the clothes, but like those who have to leave to return over the years to see the parents slowly die that public health no longer wants to take care of. It goes from everything. No girl. And there is no Richter scale that can measure it.

First it was the lack of money. How not? Three temporary jobs, sometimes linked to each other and other times simultaneously. Don’t think it’s because you don’t want to work, but because if you work a lot, you don’t want to anymore. If you want, you want. Of wanting to stop too. Now it is fashionable to complain. Oh, that our parents had something better. But better than what? There is inequality, but not what the programs or politicians tell you in their little speeches, the real inequality. What was it that they had better, that I do not see. He said expectations. You have to have expectations of the apartment, of the family, of the vacations. Worse, real vacations, not those that you go in a two for three to Huelva and you return at the end of the day. Vacation, vacation. Eat well, rest well. Let others do things for you. But who does something for you if he is not with a ticket from the front? Therein lies the matter. Expectations of being able to sit where they charge you seven fifty a glass? Expectations of not mending the clothes that your friend gave you because she can go to that outlet on the outskirts of the city. Expectations of what, I asked him. To be happy. And the laugh. My laugh. Because if in bed or on the sofa or wherever, while being fucked, you say, yes, hit it hard, tell me more. That thing about the search for happiness while you wash the dishes, the floor or do the laundry, is an instant cooler and makes you want to shout to go get the beer and the wine that if at that moment they put it between your legs, they will you leave frozen Happiness what What are you taking about. You already screwed up the happiness speech. Boy, don’t touch me anymore, I’m colder than the fridge. What a drag. What little desire to fuck someone when they talk to you about happiness. Expectations and happiness. As if the mountain ranges that we were at the beginning of the relationship were invaded by a company that wants to exploit the natural landscapes and put up a bridge, hotels and a ski resort. And no longer tremble with desire, but because they are fracking you and they are going to suck the ground out of you. Not the pelvic, hopefully. But that of inequality invaded by expectations of happiness. Do me the stupid favour. The pica pica destroying us inside in pursuit of development. You already let yourself be abducted, right? They already told you that if you are with the company one day you will be the company. They already made you believe that the ultimate goal is not to tremble but to make tremble. With his little office, his long-sleeved shirt and jacket bought online in a Chinese store. How shitty, really. You already believed that you are going to have a pension, that you are going to be just like your parents. But how much pension does your dad have? Do you think those gentlemen who can barely move from the sofa and drink a cold gazpacho were happy? What are we going to do now? Pay to see our friends get married? Aspire to fuck to have children and then you can’t and the treatment and neurosis and exhaustion and all that because you already believed that you were going to become a company? Juan —to say it in some way—, SA That because they opened your payroll account, now, little company. Not like me, of course. That one month autonomous and the other too. And do what you want while being paid two months late. Oh no, what a laugh and what a desolation because when they talk to you about money and investing your time and your life in search of glory it’s like gangrene, a matter of time before everything rots. All. And if anything you can take a bath, they already say that there will be water cuts, like in the nineties. Like when you ran to the beach and jumped into the sea and they yelled at you not to be long, that everyone had to shower before eight o’clock because all the water in our houses was cut off. Routine mutilation. What were we to know, really, not speculation, really, that there were those who not only did not run out of water but also did not have our kinds of worries.

Happiness was invented for the poor, but only books possess it. Or have you seen those who appear on TV happy, or kings, or the president? Powerful yes, but happy no. Now listen to me. I told him, sure. Listen to me, do you want something else? Think power. Not in my power I can, and if I want I can. No, think about power, about accumulating power, about going down the street and having them think, that one, just as you see it, has power. And who has power, can. Not about power, don’t insist on literality, I’m talking about real power. That people affirm, that one has power. And they fear you. Because more than being loved, you have to be feared. Because if happiness is denied us, imagine the power. Power is for a few. Just a handful. If you are going to aspire to something different, to something out of your hands, to the situation that nobody expects of you, then look for power, because it is not happiness, but what it looks like and whoever tells you that it is a lie, it is because has never been able to.

And so it was that summer. And what was power? We did not know. What could power be if we had never had it. If our only wild moments were when our south touched and brushed and mixed with each other. And there was no power, no fight, but coupling, consensus, agreement. Tell me something dirty, oh move like this Oh. Now this and then that and then the peace between. The dream. The calm and embraced bodies losing their youth. And he, okay, yes, what I said and he started looking for power. And we stop touching each other, because if that’s not going to teach you what power is, don’t waste your time. And if the box, run forty-five minutes a day like crazy through the park. And if soccer and if going out with those who are no longer your friends since they left high school, but maybe there, as a pack, as a community, as males. So, he started going out every night. And we stopped seeing each other. We were two mountain ranges, from the same land, with the same materials. Vulgar, simple, transparent and almost noble. I say this with the certainty that we never did or hurt ourselves. Not even when we met when we were little because our mothers kneaded seasonal marzipan and we played with the other pups. damage, no Not when his mother got sick and I started helping him. Staying at her house was so easy that not even my mother asked for explanations. Help, help yourself, until the last consequences. Later, her mother died and the restlessness of happiness arrived, being dissatisfied with the summer, with the stillness, with the burning sun. And of course, the pursuit of happiness leads you to power. The damn power. Summer is over. We finish ourselves. He stopped being south, my south, and went north, where everything is industrialized and nothing shakes.

rainy afternoon. Waiting room. Job offer. Personal interview. The minutes pass slowly to get the desired job of advertising creative. He, a tie, and she, heels. The seed of a ‘thriller’ See also South Korea and the United States are conducting joint exercises