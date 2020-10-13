The cycle of SAIL is going to start soon before the festive season. Many tech companies are preparing to sell their products in SAIL. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is giving its customers a chance to buy products in the cell. The company’s Mi sale will begin on October 16 on mi.com’s official website mi.com. In this cell lasting six days, Xiaomi Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIP members will also get early access to deals and offers. These members will be able to access the products found in the cell a day in advance.

Prices will be lower

During the sale of MI, the prices of many products will be reduced. The company is about to launch its Mi 10T Series in India on October 15 and the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones will be launched under this new series.

Will get extra discount

For this sale, Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda. Customers will also get an instant discount of up to 1000 rupees on Axis Bank Card and Bank of Baroda Credit Card.

Will be able to buy the product for 1 rupee

This time in the Mi Sale from October 16 to October 21, there will be a one-rupee flash sale every evening at four o’clock. During this time, customers will have a chance to buy the product for one rupee. There will be a great opportunity to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi TV 4A 32 inch Horizon Edition etc. in the cell.

This company is also offering discounts

The company told on Twitter that discounts will be given on the company’s phones for the first time. The company will offer discounts on recently launched Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2 and Poco X3. Poco M2 will be given a discount of 500 rupees. During the sale, it can be purchased for Rs 10,499. At the same time, Poco M2 Pro will be given a discount of 1,000 rupees. After the discount, you will get this phone for Rs. 12,999.

read this also

Amazons Great Indian Sale Discount Off, Know – Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Sale will get huge discounts on these smartphones, do not give opportunity to learn by hand