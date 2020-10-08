The Mumbai Indians team is currently at the top of the points table but head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels that there is still a lot of improvement needed in the team. The Mumbai team has eight points from six matches. Mumbai had defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in their previous match.Team coach Jayawardene says, “We have played consistently well and both bat and ball have implemented the strategy. Despite this, many aspects need to be improved.

He, however, did not specify which areas would have to be improved. He said it was good to go to the break after three consecutive wins. He said, ‘We played three matches in a row and now got a break. It was good to go to the break after three wins. “Mumbai will now face Delhi Capitals on Sunday in great form.