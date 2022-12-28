Mi casa es tu casa: previews and guests of the third episode of Cristiano Malgioglio’s show on Rai 2, 28 December 2022

Mi casa es tu casa is the new Rai 2 program that marks the debut of Cristiano Malgioglio as host. Tonight, December 28, 2022, the third episode is aired. Many guests, including international guests, will enter a fun, exciting and irresistibly “Almodovarian” atmosphere. In all there are five episodes, starting on 7 December, and broadcast every Wednesday in prime time at 21.20. Below are the previews and guests of the third episode of Mi casa es tu casa.

Previews and guests

The protagonist of this new appointment, the Sunday Lady of Italian TV: Mara Venier. The blonde presenter and actress, a longtime friend of the landlord, will tell her story through an exclusive interview with her proverbial spontaneity and without sparing herself. During the chat, in addition to her irresistible professional rise, Mara will recall her first loves up to her eldest one, for her family, made up of her husband Nicola, her children and grandchildren. There will be moving moments, such as the one linked to the memory of Mara’s mother, Elsa, but also funnier ones such as the surprise arrival of a comic character who will wear more unusual clothes than usual for the occasion.

Guest of honour, the iconic singer Luz Casal, who thanks to Pedro Almodovar has known immense popularity even outside the Spanish borders, who will offer the public a suggestive cover of “A year of love” by Mina, soundtrack by one of the most intense episodes of Mi casa es tu casa. The domestic and informal dimension of “Mi casa es tu casa” has made it possible to introduce the public to great show business personalities in a unique, intimate and profound way. All enriched by material unearthed in display cases and many surprises that characterized and animated the meeting between Cristiano and his guests.

Mi casa es tu casa: how many episodes

We have seen the guests and previews of Mi casa es tu casa, but how many episodes are planned? Five episodes in all, broadcast on Rai 2 every Wednesday from 7 December 2022 at 21.20. The last episode airs on January 4, 2023. The complete schedule is below.

First episode: 7 December 2022

Second episode: December 14, 2022

Third episode: 21 December 2022

Fourth episode: 28 December 2022

Fifth episode: January 4, 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see Mi casa es tu casa live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 every Wednesday starting from 7 December 2022 at 21.20 for five episodes. Also live streaming or anytime on demand on Rai Play.