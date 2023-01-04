Mi casa es tu casa: previews and guests on 4 January 2023 of the Cristiano Malgioglio show on Rai 2

Mi casa es tu casa is the new Rai 2 program that marks the debut of Cristiano Malgioglio as host. Tonight, January 4, 2023, the fifth and final episode is aired. Many guests, including international guests, will enter a fun, exciting and irresistibly “Almodovarian” atmosphere. In all there are five episodes, starting on 7 December, and broadcast every Wednesday in prime time at 21.20. Below are the previews and guests of the last episode of Mi casa es tu casa.

Previews and guests

Piero Chiambretti is the guest of the fifth and final episode of Mi casa es tu casa, broadcast on Wednesday 4 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. Historical friend of Cristiano Malgioglio, with whom he shared many moments of his career. The well-known conductor will tell himself in an unprecedented way. Comedian, presenter, actor and director, Chiambretti will retrace the most significant moments of his career: from his first steps in Rai to his arrival on the Ariston stage to then dedicate himself to the creation of formats with a revolutionary language. Space also for the most intimate sphere, through memories linked to her mother Felicita, who died two years ago.

As usual in the program, the day spent together will be characterized by some surprises that will enliven this unprecedented meeting for Italian television. The domestic and informal dimension of the program allows you to get to know great personalities from the show in a unique, intimate and profound way. All enriched by refined showcases and many surprises that characterize and enliven the meeting between Cristiano and the guests of each episode.

Mi casa es tu casa: how many episodes

We have seen the guests and previews of Mi casa es tu casa, but how many episodes are planned? Five episodes in all, broadcast on Rai 2 every Wednesday from 7 December 2022 at 21.20. The last episode airs tonight, January 4, 2023. The complete schedule is below.

First episode: 7 December 2022

Second episode: December 14, 2022

Third episode: 28 December 2022

Fourth episode: 30 December 2022

Fifth episode: January 4, 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see Mi casa es tu casa live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 every Wednesday starting from 7 December 2022 at 21.20 for five episodes. Also live streaming or anytime on demand on Rai Play.