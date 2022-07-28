The success of “Mi bebito fiu fiu”, a song performed by Tito Silva Music and Tefi C, generated many comments because it used the melody of the British singer’s song “Thank you” Dido. In fact, it has been speculated that Eminem, who also used his choir for the song ‘Stan’, could sue him. However, the Peruvian composer is not the only artist who used this musical track.

Eminem – “Stan” (2000)

Although many do not know Eminem he was not the first to use this tune. The American rapper ‘sample’ Dido’s “Thank you” in the song “Stan”, for the album “The marshall mathers LP”. While the original theme is dedicated to the singer’s ex-boyfriend, it recreates the fictional story of Stan Mitchell, a fan obsessed with Eminem, who tries to imitate his behavior and do what he says in his songs.

The success of the song was such that Rolling Stone magazine placed it at #290 on its list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time”. In addition, he performed a live version together with Elton Jhon. It should be noted that Eminem and Dido have also sung the theme together in several concerts.

Flans – “Thank You” (1999)

Before Eminem premiered “Stan”, the Mexican group Flans made a Spanish cover of “Thank You”, which they called “Gracias” because of their tradition in Spanish. This theme was included in the album “Fairies”, released in 1999, a few months after the first release of the original song.

Anuel AA – “I was infected” (2016)

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Anuel AA (Emmanuel Gazmey) used the base of “Thank you” for the song “Me contagion”, which he performed together with Kendo Kaponi, another Puerto Rican rapper. This theme was released while the singer was in jail and is about a conversation he has with his wife on the phone, while inside he is tormented thinking how his mind and body are changing due to the suffering that being in prison means. prison.

Years later, in 2020, already released, he released a new version called “Me contagion 2”, in which he maintains the chorus and the track, but the meaning of the song is about the depression and unhappiness that being away from his family means. for his career. In fact, after its release, he announced his retirement from music, although months later he returned.

Maejor, Sofía Reyes & Alonzo – “Life” (2020)

One of the latest versions of “Thank you” was performed by Sofia Reyes, the American Maejor and the French rapper Alonzo. This theme reuses Dido’s original chorus, although she adds a part in Spanish performed by Sofía and a French rap by Alonzo. The Mexican singer assured on her social networks that the subject gave her “a lot of peace”.