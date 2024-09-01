TASS: Mi-8 helicopter missing in Kamchatka crashed into a hill

The Mi-8 helicopter that went missing in Kamchatka crashed into a hill. About this TASS emergency services reported.

The wreckage of the vehicle was found near the mountain range of the Vachkazhets volcano, writes Telegram– Shot channel. According to the source, the Mi-8 first hit a rock, after which it crashed.

It is noted that two helicopters are being sent to the crash site to guide foot search teams.

Earlier, it was reported that law enforcement officials seized all necessary documents from the Vityaz-Aero company, which owns the helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka.

The Mi-8, which was carrying out a tourist trip, disappeared from radar on the morning of August 31. The crew was supposed to contact at about 7:15 Moscow time, but this did not happen. There were three crew members and 19 passengers on board.