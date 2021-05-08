A Mi-8 helicopter disappeared in Kamchatka. As reported Interfax citing sources, the aircraft has not been contacted for two hours.

“The Mi-8 helicopter, registered as a private individual, flew in the area of ​​one of the hills,” the message says. It is clarified that he did not get in touch at the appointed time.

There are two people on board the helicopter. Sources say TASS, at the moment, searches have been organized along the route, which took place in the area of ​​the hills.

In January, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed into an airport building in the village of Boguchany in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The aircraft caught the aircraft harbor building with its blades in preparation for takeoff.