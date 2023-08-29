Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Chelyabinsk region

In the Chelyabinsk region, near the village of Prudny, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

There were four people on board. According to preliminary data, they failed to escape.

No other details of the incident have been released at this time.

At the end of July, it was reported that a Mi-8 helicopter had crashed in the Altai Republic. The cause of the accident was named electrical wires, which prevented the Mi-8 during the landing approach. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ten people were injured, four could not be saved.