A Su-34 fighter jet and a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Bryansk region on May 13, emergency services reported.

The helicopter crashed near a residential building near the city of Klintsy, its wreckage damaged some houses. Two people who were on board the aircraft, according to media reports, died.

Eyewitnesses said that at first loud pops were heard in the sky, after that the helicopter, engulfed in fire, began to split into three parts.

“He (the helicopter. – Ed.) began to split into three parts: the propeller, the tail and the main part. Then cotton, a lot of smoke – that’s all, ”said the teenager who caught the crash.

The head of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz reported on the injured woman, she was taken to the district hospital.

A Su-34 fighter jet crashed near the Ukrainian border.