At the Et-Tabka airbase in the Syrian province of Raqqa, which the US military left in 2019, helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces noticed. Video posted on Youtube-channel “Russian Spring”.

Judging by the personnel, the base is home to Mi-8AMTSh multipurpose helicopters and Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters.

Earlier it was reported that the assistant to the commander of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in Syria for work with believers in the military, Priest Dmitry held a service for Orthodox servicemen at a military airfield in Et-Tabqa in the province of Raqqa.