The Ministry of Defense announced the crash of the Mi-28 near Kaluga, the crew died

A military Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Zhizdrinsky District of the Kaluga Region. This became known on the morning of Thursday, July 25. The information about the helicopter crash was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department noted that there was no destruction or casualties on the ground, the helicopter fell in an uninhabited area. As the head of the Zhizdrinsky district, Aleksandr Barybin, specified, this was a forest area in the village of Klinki.

However, according to the Defense Ministry, the crew members did not survive. The preliminary cause of the crash was a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

“A VKS commission is working at the site of the helicopter crash [Воздушно-космических сил] Russia,” the ministry added.

The Zhizdrinsky district of the Kaluga region is located near the border with the Bryansk region, a region that borders the territory of Ukraine.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

Mi-28 accidents have occurred in other Russian regions

In early July, a Mi-28 helicopter made an emergency landing in the Rostov region. It was reported at the time that it was forced to land due to a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – 10 drones were launched towards the Rostov region.

It was also noted that the helicopter caused a fire during landing, which broke out in the field due to the high temperature of the engine.

Another Mi-28 crash occurred in Crimea in May. The helicopter crashed in the Dzhankoy region of the peninsula during a training flight. The plane crash could have occurred due to equipment failure, the Defense Ministry noted. There was no damage as a result of the Mi-28 crash.

Mi-28 named the main combat helicopter of the Russian army

In a conversation with Lenta.ru, military expert and retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk listed the characteristics of the Mi-28 combat helicopter, which is called the “Night Hunter,” since it is adapted to operate in conditions of limited visibility, that is, at night and in bad weather.

The Mi-28 is the main combat helicopter of the Russian Army, which is designed for reconnaissance and destruction of mainly armored and protected enemy targets, such as tanks. Anatoly Matviychukmilitary expert, retired colonel

According to him, for this purpose the Mi-28 is armed with a 30-mm cannon, a 12.7-mm heavy machine gun, and a Shturm, Shturm-S or Falanga anti-tank guided missile system with a firing range of up to 8 kilometers. The flight range of this helicopter is approximately 300-350 kilometers, and its speed is 315 kilometers per hour.