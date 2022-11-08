The Mi-2 helicopter performing an ambulance flight crashed near Kostroma, there were 5 people on board

In the Kostroma region, a Mi-2 helicopter crashed while performing an ambulance flight. On Tuesday, November 8, reports TASS.

The incident occurred about four kilometers from Sokerkino Airport in the Russian region. The emergency services reported that there were five people on board: two doctors with a patient and two pilots.

Their condition is established, rescuers follow the place of emergency. There was no fire on the ground after the crash.

At the end of August, the Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the Stavropol Territory. It was clarified that the wreckage of the aircraft was found 1.5 kilometers from the village of Six.

Another similar incident occurred in July near Gatchina in the Leningrad region. The Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing while performing a training flight. There were three people on board.