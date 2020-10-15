Xiaomi is going to launch its flagship smartphones Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T in India. The launch event will start at 12 noon, which can be seen live on the company’s social media platforms. These smartphones were launched in the global market in September. Both phones get Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, punch hole display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a battery of 5,000mah. Both phones come with 5G connectivity.The price of these smartphones can be kept as much as the global market. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Mi 10T is priced at 499 euros (about Rs 43,000) and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at 549 euros (about Rs 47,200). Similarly, the 8GB + 128GB variant of Mi 10T Pro is priced at 599 euros (about Rs 51,700) and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 649 euros (about Rs 56,000). Both phones come in cosmic black and lunar silver color.

Mi 10T Pro specifications



The M10T Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD + display, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, whose primary sensor is 108 megapixels. Apart from this, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 20MP selfie camera have been given. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

Mi 10T specifications

The M10T offers a 6.67-inch Full HD + display, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, whose primary sensor is 64 megapixels. Apart from this, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 20MP selfie camera have been given. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.