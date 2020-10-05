Xiaomi, which is the largest smartphone selling company in India, is going to launch the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, two smartphones of the Mi 10T 5G Series on 15 October, expanding the AI ​​10 series. After launching this Dhansu 5G smartphone in the global market last week, it is now going to enter the Indian market, which has been informed by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain. However, no information has been given about the Mi 10 T Lite at the moment.

The price may be

In the global market, Xiaomi has launched Mi 10 T5G for Rs 43,000 and Mi 10 T Pro 5G for around Rs 51,700. It is believed that the price of this smartphone in India can be around it. Both of these smartphones equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Octa Core Processor are based on Android 10 and run on MIUI 12 platform. It is believed that Xiaomi can launch the Mi 10T smartphone in 8GB + 128GB variants and Mi 10T Pro in 8GB + 128GB as well as 8GB + 256GB variants.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 series of smartphones in May.

Learn about these two smartphonesspecification

Talking about the specifications of these smartphones of Mi 10 T series, the resolution of the punch hole 6.67 inch full HD Plus display screen is 1080×2400 pixels. Its aspect ratio is 20.9 and refresh rate 144 Hz. The screen of both these smartphones is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. These two smartphones of the Mi 10 T series are with triple rear camera. Where the Mi 10T has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, with a 13MP secondary sensor and a third camera macro lens. The primary camera in the Mi 10T Pro is 108 megapixels, which is equipped with optical image stabilization feature. Along with this, the Mi 10T Pro has a 13MP secondary sensor, which is equipped with an ultra wide angle lens and then a third camera macro lens, which is 5 megapixels. Both these smartphones have a 20-megapixel selfie camera setup. Xiaomi has given a 5,000mAh battery in the Mi 10 T series smartphone, which supports 33W fast charging. Both these mobiles are equipped with other features including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared and USB Type-C port.