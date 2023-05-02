*everything is relative. Also with this MHX5 with 730 hp.

At the editorial office we heaved a sigh of relief when the BMW pulled the curtain on the X5 facelift. BMW has been working on a permanent surprise campaign in recent years (since 2002). So it’s always a matter of waiting to see how things turn out. In this case we have to say that the BMW X5 LCI is more beautiful than the prefacelift model. This is partly due to the fact that the nose is slightly more subtle than it was before.

But if you don’t like subtlety, you can probably still tap a young X5 pre-LCI somewhere and take it to Manhart. This tuner from Wuppertal has completely indulged on the BMW X5 M Competition from before the facelift. And where some tuners often go (much) too far, they have held back reasonably well with Manhart.

In fact, the modifications are almost subtle. It is the chosen color of the mods so that the end result can be found a bit wrong.

Engine MHX5 700

The engine tuning is also subtle, but very effective. With a Manhart MHtronik bypass module, the tuner manages to get 730 hp and 900 Nm out of it. That is 105 hp and 150 Nm more than standard. It proves once again that the reserves in the S63B44T block are huge. What the power does to the performance: no idea, the Germans do not mention that.

Manhart also does not mention whether the power of the MHX5 700 has increased due to the sports exhaust system. Well, you can get an OPF delete from them. These are – of course – not TüV approved and are only intended for export. This also applies to the race downpipes without a catalyst. According to Manhart, it should provide a louder sound and more experience.

Tongs on a pig

In collaboration with KW, Manhart has a coilover kit on offer. This provides a sportier look and better handling. The same goes for the rims. They measure no less than 23 inches. 23!!! They are also wide: 11 inches. Surrounded by 315/25 ZR23 tires. They’d love to see you show up at the local tire farmer.

The rims of the MHX5 700 are admittedly very large and the color is a bit off. But put the wheels in silver under a dark blue X5 is probably quite thick.

The whole is finished with a whole lot of carbon fiber. It is therefore a showpiece, because so much carbon on a car weighing more than 2,300 kilograms is like a proverbial pincer on a proverbial pig. In itself it is not out of place, as was the case with the Mansory G63 yesterday. All parts can be ordered directly from Manhart.

Read more? These are 7 young timers with a BMW V12 under the hood!

This article MHX5 with 730 hp is not really a subtle* drunkard first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#MHX5 #subtle #drunk