Astrologer Mhoni Vidente announced what will happen in November in the world of politics, power and war. Within her predictions, The tarot reader predicts the fall of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and an international alliance in support of that country. In addition, he warned about the future of Israel’s war and anticipated what lies ahead for El Salvador and Mexico.

Mhoni Vidente announced that “Venezuela that is completely flooded with the letter of judgment and the letter of the devil”, said the astrologer in her video about November predictions published on her official YouTube channel. “Many years ago, in 2013, when Hugo Chávez died, I was in Sabadazo”Mhoni recalled about the television program he worked on. “And I made a prediction: ‘from Argentina, the pope will come; from Venezuela, the devil; and from Mexico, faith for the whole world’. 10 years ago and that prediction was fulfilled almost to the letter,” declared the psychic.

“These two letters, the devil’s letter and the judgment letter, are telling me that finally in the month of November new changes, new hopes are seen for the country of Venezuela,” he declared and added: “The judgment has already arrived.” end to that demon that lives in that country, completely exalted in issues of shadow, poverty, mistreatment of its own people. They are going to begin to overthrow communism, They are going to begin to overthrow the president or dictator, rather, a current dictator who is the president of Venezuela“He said, referring to Nicolás Maduro Moros.

The change in the Venezuelan government could be the result of an international alliance. “With the help of several allied countries such as the United States, Germany and France and, above all, from the people of America, who want to see Venezuela completely free“, the astrologer advanced about the future of the Latin American nation.

“To get up you have to hit rock bottom, Venezuelan people, and you are hitting rock bottom. That will make them stand up and begin to grow and see a different motive in matters of living. But the trial of that demon that lives inside Venezuela begins in the month of God, in the month of November.“, declared the seer.

What will happen in El Salvador, according to Mhoni Vidente?



The astrologer also spoke about El Salvador, where she predicts that “the president Bukele, who is going to ask for permission now in November to be a candidate again, wins the elections again”. Furthermore, he announced that the president “is going to start helping several countries like Ecuador, like Colombia and Argentina, to be able to completely free themselves from that insecurity, from their bad governments, from those people who do not want to do their job well and are looking for nothing.” benefit the most,” said the psychic.

What are Mhoni Vidente’s predictions for Mexico in November 2023?



For Mexico, Mhoni Vidente predicts that the government will have to make “strong decisions.” “Why is the constellation of Scorpio over the Aztec country? Why the hanged man’s letter? Very important things are coming in political and security issues.“, said the astrologer and explained that after the catastrophe caused by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero, “many politicians are making firewood from the fallen tree. They are making themselves noticed so that everyone can see that they are so good, but it will not be possible,” she stressed.

“A new orange candidate is already seen, people’s candidates are seen who are going to begin to raise their hands to begin to govern differently, but in the month of November we see revolts of people dissatisfied with various government regimes in the country. Aztecs are going to be raising their voices, they are going to be completely raising their weapons, to make some radical changes. Insecurity is getting out of control and more tragedies are seen“, Mhoni Vidente said and warned that the population must take care of themselves and “above all, start saving, start saving money because complicated situations and days are coming for Mexico.”

When will the war end, according to Mhoni Vidente?

In her global predictions for the month of November, the fortune teller also anticipates that China will seek to completely invade Taiwan, in what she defines as “the straw that broke the camel’s back to cause the Third World War,” explains the astrologer. About the war between Russia and Ukraine, the psychic says that this month it will end.

Regarding the clashes between Israel and Gaza, Mhoni Vidente says that this war is about to end. “Israel wins, the Palestinian people disappearthe only hope there was for the West Bank or the Palestinians of having a land or a country disappears and they are going to start emigrating and going to almost all the Arab countries,” said the astrologer.

It should be noted that Mhoni Vidente’s predictions have no scientific basis. However, over time he has earned the credibility of many people for his accurate predictions.