According to the criteria of
According to Mhoni, in dialogue with Unicablethe hurricane could arrive at the beginning of next monthwill begin its route from the Dominican Republic and will reach states such as Texas and New Orleans with the top category of 5. The prediction indicates that It will be next September 7th when this phenomenon occurs more strongly.
It should be noted that the predictions of Mhoni Vidente They have no scientific basisso it is not possible to ensure that they will be fulfilled. What is a fact is that over the years has earned the credibility of his followersby dozens of accurate predictions.
Hurricane season in the United States
Despite there being few worrying formations, experts from the University of Colorado (CSU), detailed Which areas in the United States will be most affected?According to experts, the three most affected areas will be: the entire Continental coast of the United States; the East coast of the countryincluding the Florida peninsula; and the Gulf Coastfrom Florida to Texas.
On the other hand, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a stark warning, saying that Hurricane season expected in 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean: “early and violent”. In addition, NOAA estimated between 17 and 24 named storms
#Mhoni #Videntes #strong #prediction #hurricane #United #States #September
Leave a Reply