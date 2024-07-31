According to the criteria of

A crystalline chalice filled with water

How and when to do the Mhoni Vidente ritual for August

He Thursday, August 1st, According to Mhoni Vidente, it should put perfume on the two lemonsrub them and pass them through the body while praying an Our Father or a Hail Mary asking for all negative energies to leave your life. Repeat this three times“It is important to do it after bathing, which is when the body is cleanest,” he explained.

Then you need to place them in the goblet of water and wait for it to float. On the other hand, you must repeat the first process, but with the bills, asking for abundance. Also, they have to go into the water. With the red ribbonit is necessary to perfume it and Place it on your left wrist or anklethis will drive away envy, assures the fortune teller.

Following the ritual, Mhoni Vidente goes on to explain What to do with the white candle on the aluminum plate: You must spray it with perfume, cinnamon, golden glitter and all the lotions named above.

Finally, you will need to fill the glass with glass with tequila or rum, you light the incense and then the white candle. “When you turn everything on, you must pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary, invoking the Archangel Uriel, who is the one who will bless the entire month of August.”